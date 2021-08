A vehicle slammed into Greenville, S.C.-based Carolinas Center for Oral, Facial Surgery & Dental Implants, NBC affiliate WYFF reported Aug. 25.

No one in the surgery center was injured. Drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol told WYFF that the truck rear-ended a car, causing it to lose control, tip on its side and crash into the building.