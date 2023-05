Rajesh Patel, MD, a physician working at a Decatur, Ga., Veterans Affairs hospital, was indicted for sexually assaulting four female patients, the Justice Department said May 4.

Between 2019 and 2020, Dr. Patel, 68, while working as a primary care physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, allegedly assaulted the patients during routine exams.

He has been indicted on multiple counts, the Justice Department said.