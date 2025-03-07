Utah passes malpractice legislation, includes protections for physicians

Here are five things to know about the legislation:

1. The original version of the bill placed a $1 million cap on damages that could be awarded in medical malpractice cases that did not result in death. Controversy around that provision led to it being removed from the final bill, according to the report.

2. The bill requires plaintiffs pay the defendant's attorney fees if the court does not find their claim valid in an effort to decrease "frivolous" lawsuits.

3. The bill would also prohibit lawyers from going after physicians' assets in malpractice suits and creates a framework for determining economic damages based on payments made for medical expenses. It would require the Division of Professional Licensing to put together yearly reports to summarize malpractice claims and outcomes in the state.

4. The bill would also require physicians to hold an insurance policy of at least $1 million.

5. The bill passed through the House on March 6 by a 7-27 vote. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Katy Hall will now go to the governor's office for final approval.