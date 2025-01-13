USPI vs. SCA Health vs. AmSurg: How they compare in 2025

United Surgical Partners International, SCA Health and AmSurg are among the largest ASC chains. Here is how the companies stack up based on the number of ASCs in their networks and affiliated physicians.

USPI (Dallas)

USPI has more than 535 ASCs and surgical hospitals across 37 states.

The company supports more than 11,000 physicians, including 6,000 physician partners.

There are more than 2 million procedures performed annually at USPI facilities.

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.)

SCA Health has more than 320 surgical facilities.

The company has a network of 9,200 physicians.

SCA Health serves more than 1.43 million patients each year.

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.)