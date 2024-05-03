US unemployment rate hits 3.9%: 5 notes

Employers in the U.S. added 175,000 jobs in April, lower than what was expected by economists.

The unemployment rate of 3.9% represents 6.5 million unemployed Americans, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report for the month of April, published May 3.

Here are five things for ASC leaders to know from the report:

1. The addition of those 175,000 jobs is a downturn from the higher-than-expected growth in February and March.

2. Employment did grow in select industries, including healthcare, which accounted for one-third of overall job growth nationwide, or 56,000 jobs.

3. Ambulatory care facilities accounted for 33,000 of jobs added in healthcare.

3. Wages across all sectors increased by 3.9% compared to that of April 2023.

5. Healthcare has added an average of 63,000 jobs each month in the last 12 months.