US life expectancy fell in 2021 & 6 more study findings

Here are seven studies Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last 10 days:

1. Life expectancy in the U.S. fell again in 2021 after a dramatic drop the year prior, according to research published in the medical preprint server MedRxiv.

2. Only 18 percent of patients with infected heart devices underwent surgeries to have them removed, despite removal being recommended by all medical society guidelines, according to a study from Durham, N.C.-based Duke University.

3. New Jersey provides the best conditions for working from home, and Alaska provides the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

4. San Francisco is the nation's healthiest city, according to another WalletHub analysis.

5. Older adults who are low income and nonwhite have more issues getting their preferences heard by health systems, according to a study published by the Center for Consumer Engagement in Health Innovation.

6. The country's total drug spending increased by 7.7 percent in 2021, growing to $576.9 billion, according to a study from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

7. New data from LinkedIn's Economic Graph team shows more U.S. employees are returning to former employers.