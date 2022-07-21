US healthcare organizations experience 692 data breaches in 11 months

Healthcare organizations experienced 692 data breaches from July 2021 to June 2022, according to a report published July 20 in HIPAA Journal.

HIPAA Journal is a news site that gathers information on regulatory changes, data breaches and other HIPAA matters.

The number of healthcare data breaches that occurred in the U.S. each month from July 2021 to June 2022, according to HIPAA Journal.

July 2021: 70

August 2021: 40

September 2021: 48

October 2021: 62

November 2021: 69

December 2021: 58

January 2022: 53

February 2022: 48

March 2022: 43

April 2022: 59

May 2022: 72

June 2022: 70