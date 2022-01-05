Urology America appoints CEO

Ariana Portalatin -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Urology America has named Rich Goode CEO, the management services organization said Jan. 4. 

Mr. Goode most recently served as the founder and CEO of Goode Advisory Services, a healthcare and technology advisory firm. He previously was president of corporate services and CFO of Dallas-based Children’s Health and CFO of Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth, Texas.

Urology America formed in 2020 through a partnership between Urology Austin (Texas) and Dallas-based Gauge Capital.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast