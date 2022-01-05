Urology America appoints CEO

Urology America has named Rich Goode CEO, the management services organization said Jan. 4.

Mr. Goode most recently served as the founder and CEO of Goode Advisory Services, a healthcare and technology advisory firm. He previously was president of corporate services and CFO of Dallas-based Children’s Health and CFO of Cook Children’s Health Care System in Fort Worth, Texas.

Urology America formed in 2020 through a partnership between Urology Austin (Texas) and Dallas-based Gauge Capital.