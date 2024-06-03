UPMC, Washington Health complete affiliation

Washington (Pa.) Health System finalized its merger with Pittsburgh-based UPMC one year after the two health systems announced plans to affiliate.

Washington Health System's two campuses will now be UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene, according to a June 1 news release from UPMC.

"UPMC has a long, successful track record of affiliations with like-minded organizations. We know how essential these hospitals are to this region to preserve needed healthcare services and livelihoods of thousands touched by them, and we are thrilled to welcome UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene to UPMC," Leslie Davis, president and CEO of UPMC, said in the release.

UPMC said it committed to invest at least $300 million over the next 10 years to improve clinical services and update facilities at UPMC Washington and UPMC Greene.