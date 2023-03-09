University of Maryland removed from top medical schools of 2023 list

Baltimore-based University of Maryland has been removed from U.S. News and World Report's list of top medical schools for primary care in 2023.

Originally, the university was ranked the 15th best primary care medical school in the country.

The university was removed after allegedly misreporting data used to calculate the medical school rankings. The misreporting led the university to be placed higher on the list than it would have been, according to a Feb. 27 news release from U.S. News.

It is now considered "unranked." The unranked status will remain until the publication of next year's rankings.

The medical school originally reported that its three-year average from 2019, 2020 and 2021 of medical school graduates entering primary care residencies was 54 percent. The correct value was 34 percent.

The percentage of graduates entering primary care residencies has a 10 percent weight in the ranking methodology.







