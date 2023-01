Scott Barkin, DO, a physician at Columbus-based Central Ohio Urology Group, an affiliate of U.S. Urology Partners, has performed the clinic's 100th Aquablation procedure.

Aquablation uses robot technology to remove prostate tissue in a minimally invasive way from men suffering from an enlarged prostate.

The procedure does not require an incision and usually only takes 60 to 90 minutes, according to a Jan. 10 press release.