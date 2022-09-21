Two healthcare execs named to Forbes' list of richest self-made women

Two healthcare executives appear on Forbes' list of the 100 richest self-made women in 2022.

Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic Systems, ranked second on the list, with a net worth of $6.5 billion.

Ms. Faulkner founded the medical-record software provider in 1979. It is now the largest medical-record software company in America.

She now owns 47 percent of the company and acts as its CEO. Epic holds medical records of over 250 million U.S. patients.

Home healthcare and hospice owner April Anthony ranked 28th on the list, with a net worth of $790 million.

Ms. Anthony bought home health company Liberty Health Services in 1992, and founded Encompass Home Health and Hospice in 1998.

She stepped down from the company after selling it in April of 2021 for $750 million.