Trump selects for 25 cabinet positions: What to know about his picks

Since winning reelection in early November, President-elect Donald Trump has gone to work assembling his cabinet.

Here are 25 leaders Mr. Trump has picked to lead his administration so far, according to a CBS News report most recently updated on Nov. 15:

Chief of staff: Mr. Trump has picked Susie Wiles, who co-chaired his campaign. Ms. Wiles will be the first woman in U.S. history to fill the role. She has many years of experience as an experienced Florida-based political operative.

Secretary of state: Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida has been selected as secretary of state. In 2016, Mr. Trump and Mr. Rubio were rivals in the Republican presidential primaries. Mr. Rubio is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Attorney general: Mr. Trump has selected Rep. e Matt Gaetz of Florida. Mr. Gaetz has faced several investigations into his conduct. The House Ethics Committee revealed in June that it was investigating Mr. Gaetz on allegations including sexual misconduct, drug use and obstruction. Mr. Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing and maintained his innocence.

Deputy attorney general: Mr. Trump has selected Todd Blanche, who defended him during his criminal trial in New York City.

HHS secretary: Mr. Trump picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead HHS. Mr. Kennedy has a long history of criticizing vaccines and spreading unfounded information about their lack of safety. He believes that large drug and food companies are to blame for several chronic diseases and illnesses. He has claimed a number of health issues have worsened due to federal inaction, including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, infertility rates, diabetes and obesity. He has also urged removing fluoride from drinking water.

Secretary of veterans affairs: Mr. Trump tapped former Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs. A veteran himself, Mr. Collins served in Congress from 2013 to 2021 as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.

U.N. ambassador: Mr. Trump selected Elise Stefanik, who represents a district in upstate New York. The role of U.N. ambassador requires Senate confirmation.

"Border czar": Mr. Trump selected Tom Homan as his "border czar." Mr. Homan was the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during the first Trump administration. He will oversee both the northern and southern borders.

Defense secretary: Mr. Trump has nominated former Fox News host Pete Hegseth to head the Department of Defense. Mr. Hegseth is a veteran.

National security advisor: Rep. Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican, was named national security adviser. Mr. Waltz is also a veteran.

Secretary of homeland security: Mr. Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Ms. Noem was elected governor in 2018 after serving eight years in the House.

Secretary of the Interior: Speaking Nov. 14 at Mar-a-Lago during a gala hosted by the right-leaning think tank the America First Policy Institute, Trump said he planned to formally nominate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary.

CIA director: Former Rep. John Ratcliffe, who served as Director of National Intelligence in Trump's first term, is the pick for CIA director.

Director of national intelligence: Mr. Trump has selected former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as his director of national intelligence. Ms. Gabbard served in the Army National Guard and represented Hawaii in the House from 2013 to 2021 before becoming an independent in 2022.

EPA administration: Mr. Trump selected former New York Republican congressman Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Mr. Zeldin represented New York's 1st Congressional District, on Long Island, from 2015 to 2023. He ran for governor in 2022 but was defeated.

U.S. ambassador to Israel: The president-elect has selected Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, to serve as his U.S. ambassador to Israel. The post requires Senate confirmation. Mr. Huckabee served as Arkansas' governor from 1996 to 2007.

Department of government efficiency: Mr. Trump selected billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for his newly created department of government efficiency, nicknamed DOGE. Mr. Trump indicated their roles may not be formally part of the government but would "provide advice and guidance from outside," said Mr. Trump.

White House counsel: Mr. Trump announced on Truth Social that William McGinley will be White House counsel. Mr. McGinley was White House Cabinet secretary and also served as Republican National Committee outside counsel for election integrity and as general counsel for the GOP Senate campaign arm.

Presidential personnel office: Mr. Trump has named Sergio Gor, the co-founder and head of Donald Trump Jr.'s publishing company, Winning Team Publishing.

White House communications director: Mr. Trump has selected Steven Cheung, a top spokesman for Trump's presidential campaign. He is returning to the White House after working as director of strategic response during Trump's first term.

Assistants to the president and deputy chiefs of staff: Mr. Trump announced four top advisers — Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller, James Blair and Taylor Budowich — who worked on his presidential campaign will join him in the White House as members of his senior staff. They will all serve as assistants to the president and deputy chiefs of staff overseeing specific areas.