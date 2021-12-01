Top winter vacation recommendations for physicians, per Medscape

A new list by Medscape is showing where physicians should head for winter vacations.

Here are the top 25 recommendations:

  1. Bend, Ore.
  2. Islamorada, Fla.
  3. Hawaii
  4. Edisto Island, S.C.
  5. Texas Hill Country
  6. Catskill Mountains, N.Y.
  7. Aspen, Colo.
  8. Charlottesville, Va.
  9. Big Sur, Calif.
  10. Sanibel Island, Fla.
  11. Sun Valley, Idaho
  12. Stowe, Vt.
  13. Santa Fe, N.M.
  14. Joshua Tree National Park, Calif.
  15. Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah
  16. Jensen Beach, Fla.
  17. Cashiers, N.C.
  18. Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
  19. Boston
  20. Sedona, Ariz.
  21. Cozumel, Mexico
  22. Bimini, Bahamas
  23. Anguilla
  24. Almería, Spain
  25. Croatia

