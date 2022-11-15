Top-ranked hospitals for 10 specialties

Minnesota's Mayo Clinic Rochester has been ranked as the top hospital across five specialties in 2023 by Newsweek, more than any other hospital.
The top-ranking hospitals by physician specialty:
1. Gastroenterology: Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)
2. Cardiac surgery: Cleveland Clinic
3. Oncology: MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)
4. Cardiology: Cleveland Clinic
5. Endocrinology: Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)
6. Neurology: Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)
7. Orthopedics: Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)
8. Pediatrics: Boston Children's Hospital
9. Pulmonology: Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)
10. Urology: Mayo Clinic Rochester (Minn.)