Top-ranked ASCs in the nation's 5 largest cities, per Newsweek

Here are the top-rated ASCs in the five largest cities in the U.S., according to the 2023 edition of Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list.

Newsweek and global research firm Statista selected the top 510 ASCs out of the country's 5,000 Medicare-certified centers using recommendations by medical professionals and an analysis of the center's performance data. For more on the methodology, click here.

Here are the best ASCs in the five most populated cities in the U.S., according to Newsweek:

1. New York City: Gramercy Surgery Center

2. Los Angeles: UCLA Westwood Ambulatory Surgery Center

3. Chicago: Rush SurgiCenter

4. Houston: Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center

5. Phoenix: St. Joseph's Outpatient Surgery Center

Click here to view the full list of 510 ASCs.