Top-paying practice settings for physicians

Physicians have the highest annual mean wage in the computer systems design industry, according to updated data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The agency released updated compensation data in April to reflect 2023 information, the most recent available.

Here are the five highest-paying industries for physicians, along with the average annual salary:

1. Computer systems design and related services: $375,620

2. Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing: $318,150

3. Other ambulatory healthcare services: $298,320

4. Offices of physicians: $294,230

5. Specialty hospitals: $289,530