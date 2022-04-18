Top-earning states for physicians 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

Many of the top-earning states for physicians are in the South, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022"

To determine the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022. 

Here are the 10 top-earning states for physicians:

1. Kentucky: $364,000 (tie)

1. Tennessee: $364,000 (tie)

3. Alabama: $358,000

4. Missouri: $357,000

5. Oregon: $352,000

6. Indiana: $350,000

7. North Carolina: $348,000

8. Connecticut: $346,000 (tie)

8. Texas: $346,000 (tie)

8. Florida: $346,000 (tie)

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast