- Small
- Medium
- Large
Many of the top-earning states for physicians are in the South, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022"
To determine the top-earning states for physicians, Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.
Here are the 10 top-earning states for physicians:
1. Kentucky: $364,000 (tie)
1. Tennessee: $364,000 (tie)
3. Alabama: $358,000
4. Missouri: $357,000
5. Oregon: $352,000
6. Indiana: $350,000
7. North Carolina: $348,000
8. Connecticut: $346,000 (tie)
8. Texas: $346,000 (tie)
8. Florida: $346,000 (tie)