Top 20 financial advisory firms for 2022: report

Claire Wallace -  

Woodley Farra Manion has been named the top financial advisory firm for 2022, according to an Oct. 4 ranking of the top 100 advisory firms from CNBC

CNBC bases its rankings on several data points, including number of years in business, number of employees, total assets under management, ratio of advisers to total employees and more

Top 20 financial advisory firms for 2022: 

1. Woodley Farra Manion 

2. Dana Investment Advisors 

3. Albion Financial Group 

4. Heritage Investment Group 

5. Edgemoor Investment Advisors 

6. Salem Investment Counselors 

7. Leavell Investment Management 

8. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors 

9. The Burney Company 

10. Lee, Danner & Bass 

11. TFC Financial Management 

12. Parsons Capital Management 

13. Pittenger & Anderson 

14. Kistler-Tiffany Advisors 

15. Professional Advisory Services 

16. Cadinha & Co. 

17. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management 

18. RTD Financial Advisors 

19. Equius Partners 

20. Wetherby Asset Management

