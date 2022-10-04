Top 20 financial advisory firms for 2022: report

Woodley Farra Manion has been named the top financial advisory firm for 2022, according to an Oct. 4 ranking of the top 100 advisory firms from CNBC.
CNBC bases its rankings on several data points, including number of years in business, number of employees, total assets under management, ratio of advisers to total employees and more.
Top 20 financial advisory firms for 2022:
1. Woodley Farra Manion
2. Dana Investment Advisors
3. Albion Financial Group
4. Heritage Investment Group
5. Edgemoor Investment Advisors
6. Salem Investment Counselors
7. Leavell Investment Management
8. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors
9. The Burney Company
10. Lee, Danner & Bass
11. TFC Financial Management
12. Parsons Capital Management
13. Pittenger & Anderson
14. Kistler-Tiffany Advisors
15. Professional Advisory Services
16. Cadinha & Co.
17. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management
18. RTD Financial Advisors
19. Equius Partners
20. Wetherby Asset Management