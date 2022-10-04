Top 20 financial advisory firms for 2022: report

Woodley Farra Manion has been named the top financial advisory firm for 2022, according to an Oct. 4 ranking of the top 100 advisory firms from CNBC.

CNBC bases its rankings on several data points, including number of years in business, number of employees, total assets under management, ratio of advisers to total employees and more.

Top 20 financial advisory firms for 2022:

1. Woodley Farra Manion

2. Dana Investment Advisors

3. Albion Financial Group

4. Heritage Investment Group

5. Edgemoor Investment Advisors

6. Salem Investment Counselors

7. Leavell Investment Management

8. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors

9. The Burney Company

10. Lee, Danner & Bass

11. TFC Financial Management

12. Parsons Capital Management

13. Pittenger & Anderson

14. Kistler-Tiffany Advisors

15. Professional Advisory Services

16. Cadinha & Co.

17. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management

18. RTD Financial Advisors

19. Equius Partners

20. Wetherby Asset Management