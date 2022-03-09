Top 10 physician groups in the news for mergers and acquisitions 

Between 2017 and January 2022, data company Definitive Healthcare recorded more than 4,100 merger and acquisition news stories.
Here are physician groups in the news for merger and acquisition activity during that period, followed by the number of news stories:
This data, gathered by Definitive Healthcare, is accurate as of January 2022.
- Schweiger Dermatology Group (New York City): 11
- Penn State Health Medical Group (Hershey, Pa.): 8
- Concentra (Addison, Texas): 7
- Pinnacle Dermatology (Brentwood, Tenn.): 6
- TEAMHealth (Knoxville, Tenn.): 6
- CORA Physical Therapy (Lima, Ohio): 5
- Gastro Health (Miami): 5
- St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Associates (Albany, N.Y.): 5
- UPMC Pinnacle Physicians (Pittsburgh): 5
- US Dermatology Partners (Dallas): 5