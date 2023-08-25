These 5 Texas hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Five hospitals in Texas have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024.

The top hospitals in Texas in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:

Houston Methodist Hospital

20. Cancer

14. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

4. Diabetes and endocrinology

5. Gastroenterology

15. Geriatrics

11. Neurology and neurosurgery

25. Obstetrics and gynecology

16. Orthopedics

15. Pulmonology and lung surgery

16. Urology

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

19. Cancer

20. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

17. Diabetes and endocrinology

26. Ear, nose and throat

35. Gastroenterology

20. Geriatrics

18. Neurology and neurosurgery

43. Obstetrics and gynecology

16. Pulmonology and lung surgery

15. Rehabilitation

25. Urology

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

17. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

32. Diabetes and endocrinology

38. Gastroenterology

38. Geriatrics

36. Neurology and neurosurgery

29. Urology

Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston)

30. Neurology and neurosurgery

45. Orthopedics

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

33. Gastroenterology

38. Neurology and neurosurgery

33. Pulmonology and lung surgery