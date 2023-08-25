ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

These 5 Texas hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Claire Wallace  

Five hospitals in Texas have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024. 

The top hospitals in Texas in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:

Houston Methodist Hospital

20. Cancer 

14. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery 

4. Diabetes and endocrinology 

5. Gastroenterology 

15. Geriatrics 

11. Neurology and neurosurgery 

25. Obstetrics and gynecology 

16. Orthopedics

15. Pulmonology and lung surgery 

16. Urology

UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

19. Cancer 

20. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery 

17. Diabetes and endocrinology 

26. Ear, nose and throat 

35. Gastroenterology 

20. Geriatrics 

18. Neurology and neurosurgery 

43. Obstetrics and gynecology 

16. Pulmonology and lung surgery 

15. Rehabilitation

25. Urology 

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston) 

17. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery 

32. Diabetes and endocrinology 

38. Gastroenterology 

38. Geriatrics 

36. Neurology and neurosurgery 

29. Urology

Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston) 

30. Neurology and neurosurgery 

45. Orthopedics

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas) 

33. Gastroenterology 

38. Neurology and neurosurgery 

33. Pulmonology and lung surgery

