These 5 Texas hospitals are top ranked in 2 or more physician specialties

Five hospitals in Texas have been ranked in the top 50 in the nation in multiple physician specialties by U.S. News & World Report for 2023 and 2024.
The top hospitals in Texas in two or more physician specialties and their national rankings:
Houston Methodist Hospital
20. Cancer
14. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
4. Diabetes and endocrinology
5. Gastroenterology
15. Geriatrics
11. Neurology and neurosurgery
25. Obstetrics and gynecology
16. Orthopedics
15. Pulmonology and lung surgery
16. Urology
UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
19. Cancer
20. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
17. Diabetes and endocrinology
26. Ear, nose and throat
35. Gastroenterology
20. Geriatrics
18. Neurology and neurosurgery
43. Obstetrics and gynecology
16. Pulmonology and lung surgery
15. Rehabilitation
25. Urology
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)
17. Cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
32. Diabetes and endocrinology
38. Gastroenterology
38. Geriatrics
36. Neurology and neurosurgery
29. Urology
Memorial Hermann Hospital (Houston)
30. Neurology and neurosurgery
45. Orthopedics
Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)
33. Gastroenterology
38. Neurology and neurosurgery
33. Pulmonology and lung surgery