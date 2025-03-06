The true cost of physician turnover 

Office-based physicians play a critical role in the U.S. economy, contributing a combined economic output of $2.3 trillion, according to a new report from AMN Healthcare.

The report, The Cost of Physician Turnover and the Economic Impact of Physicians, analyzes the economic contributions of patient care physicians at the state level.

Here are five stats to know:

1. Each office-based physician generates an average economic output of $3.1 million.

2. On average, each physician supports 17 jobs.

3. The average physician contributes $1.4 million in wages and benefits.

4. Physicians also generate $126,129 in local and state tax revenue, a significant increase from $90,449 in 2012.

5. Here are the 10 states with the highest average per capital economic output of patient care physicians: