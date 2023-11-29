The top EHR privacy concerns

Around 83% of physicians are concerned about unauthorized parties accessing private patient information through their electronic health record systems, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Electronic Health Records Report," published Nov. 29.

Survey respondents who have privacy concerns about EHR systems identified four key threat areas.

The leading EHR privacy threats:

Editor's note: Respondents could select more than one threat; totals do not equal 100.

1. Unauthorized access to patient information: 83%

2. Theft of patient information by a hacker: 79%

3. Loss of patient information through technological malfunction: 66%

4. Internal compromise of patient records: 55%