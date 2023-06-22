ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The top 50 ASCs in Texas for 2023

Newsweek recently released its annual list of the top 510 ASCs nationwide. 

The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.

Here are the top 50 ASCs in Texas for 2023: 

  1. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall 
  2. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas
  3. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Denton 
  4. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Rockwall 
  5. Methodist Healthcare-ASC Medical Center (San Antonio) 
  6. SCA Health-Fort Worth Endoscopy Center 
  7. HCA Healthcare-Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center (Houston) 
  8. SCA Health-Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound) 
  9. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Denton 
  10. SCA Health-Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin) 
  11. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth) 
  12. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney) 
  13. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Garland 
  14. SCA Health-Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center 
  15. Medical City-Dallas Ambulatory Surgery Center
  16. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown 
  17. SCA Health-Hays Surgery Center (Kyle) 
  18. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford 
  19. St. David's Healthcare-Oakwood Surgery Center (Round Rock) 
  20. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza (Dallas) 
  21. Baylor Scott & White Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano) 
  22. USPI-Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center (Houston) 
  23. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Park Hill (Fort Worth) 
  24. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Fort Worth 
  25. USPI-Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kirby Glen (Houston) 
  26. Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston) 
  27. SCA Health-Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas
  28. Covenant High Plains Surgery Center-22nd Street (Lubbock) 
  29. SCA Health-Cedar Park Surgery Center 
  30. Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton) 
  31. USPI- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Sugar Land 
  32. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas 
  33. USPI-Texas International Endoscopy Center (Houston) 
  34. Lubbock Surgery Center 
  35. USPI-Memorial Hermann North Houston Endoscopy & Surgery Center 
  36. USPI-Surgicare of Corpus Christi 
  37. Museum District Aesthetic Surgery Center (Houston) 
  38. Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center (Houston) 
  39. Specialty Surgery Center of San Antonio 
  40. Christus Physicians Surgery Center-New Braunfels 
  41. SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Arlington 
  42. Saratoga Surgical Center (Corpus Christi) 
  43. St. David's Healthcare-North Austin Surgery Center 
  44. Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Surgicare Plano Alliance 
  45. BSA Health System-ADC Endoscopy Specialists (Amarillo) 
  46. Digestive Health Center of Dallas 
  47. Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Southwest (Houston) 
  48. Austin Eye Laser and Surgicenter 
  49. SCA Health-Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center 
  50. Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center-North Central (San Antonio)

