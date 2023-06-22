Newsweek recently released its annual list of the top 510 ASCs nationwide.
The rankings, compiled in collaboration with market research firm Statista, are based on a survey of more than 4,000 medical professionals from August to September, along with analysis of performance data from more than 5,000 ASCs.
Here are the top 50 ASCs in Texas for 2023:
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Dallas
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Denton
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Rockwall
- Methodist Healthcare-ASC Medical Center (San Antonio)
- SCA Health-Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
- HCA Healthcare-Gramercy Outpatient Surgery Center (Houston)
- SCA Health-Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center (Flower Mound)
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Denton
- SCA Health-Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin)
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Alliance (Fort Worth)
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch (McKinney)
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-North Garland
- SCA Health-Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
- Medical City-Dallas Ambulatory Surgery Center
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
- SCA Health-Hays Surgery Center (Kyle)
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Bedford
- St. David's Healthcare-Oakwood Surgery Center (Round Rock)
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Preston Plaza (Dallas)
- Baylor Scott & White Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)
- USPI-Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Texas Medical Center (Houston)
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Park Hill (Fort Worth)
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare-Fort Worth
- USPI-Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Kirby Glen (Houston)
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)
- SCA Health-Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Dallas
- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center-22nd Street (Lubbock)
- SCA Health-Cedar Park Surgery Center
- Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)
- USPI- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Sugar Land
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Dallas
- USPI-Texas International Endoscopy Center (Houston)
- Lubbock Surgery Center
- USPI-Memorial Hermann North Houston Endoscopy & Surgery Center
- USPI-Surgicare of Corpus Christi
- Museum District Aesthetic Surgery Center (Houston)
- Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center (Houston)
- Specialty Surgery Center of San Antonio
- Christus Physicians Surgery Center-New Braunfels
- SCA Health-Texas Health Surgery Center Arlington
- Saratoga Surgical Center (Corpus Christi)
- St. David's Healthcare-North Austin Surgery Center
- Baylor Scott & White SurgiCare-Surgicare Plano Alliance
- BSA Health System-ADC Endoscopy Specialists (Amarillo)
- Digestive Health Center of Dallas
- Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Southwest (Houston)
- Austin Eye Laser and Surgicenter
- SCA Health-Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center
- Methodist Ambulatory Surgery Center-North Central (San Antonio)