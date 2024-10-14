The threat that could further dismantle physician independence: 5 things to know

While AI enhances certain predictive analytics, the risk of over-reliance on the technology could lead to incorrect diagnosis and the erosion of the physician-patient relationship, according to Sarah Worthy, CEO of DoorSpace, a healthcare-oriented human resources consulting firm, in a blog post published by Medical Economics Oct. 9.

Here are five things to know about AI risks for independent practices

1. Risks of AI over-reliance. There is a high potential for harm when AI makes incorrect diagnoses or treatment recommendations. This can lead to a breakdown in the crucial physician-patient relationship, said Ms. Worthy, particularly for independent practices. Incorrect decisions from AI use could lead patients to question the value of their physician's expertise.

2. Concerns surrounding ethics and data privacy. AIs are able to process large amounts of data. However, independent practices may struggle to equip themselves with data security systems strong enough to protect the large amounts of sensitive health data an AI may use. This can have a cyclical effect, as such practices are then also more vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches, which can have further consequences for patient privacy, practice reputation and financial stability.

3. AI could lead to profits over patient care. While AI itself is "not capable of intent to do harm or horde power," said Ms. Worthy, it can be manipulated and potentially weaponized by organizations who are highly profit motivated.

"As AI becomes more powerful, there is a risk that larger health care organizations, insurance companies, and even tech giants could use AI to control independent practices," said Ms. Worthy. "This could manifest in the form of AI-driven systems dictating treatment protocols, determining reimbursement rates, or even deciding which practices get access to certain patients."

4. Physician advocacy is necessary. Ms. Worthy also urged independent physicians to push for policies that can protect them and their patients from the overuse or misuse of AI in healthcare. This could mean engaging with policymakers, dedicating time to staying up to date on AI developments, or "collaborating with other independent practices to push back against any attempts to use AI as a tool of control," she added.

5. AI use is a balancing act. Ms. Worthy encourages physicians to be proactive when incorporating AI into their independent practices. By leveraging AI to assist with time-consuming administrative tasks, physicians can "use AI responsibly to enhance operations and improve patient care," she added, as opposed to letting it over-influence their medical judgment and cloud patient-physician relationships.