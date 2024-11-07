There were 28 states that reported healthcare data breaches by HIPAA-regulated entities in August 2024, according to a recent report published Sept. 24 by The HIPAA Journal.

August represented an uptick from what had been a downward trend in data breaches since March 2024, during which there were 49 data breaches of 500 or more healthcare records recorded to the Department of Health and Human Services. Despite the recent uptick, data breaches are still down from August 2023, which saw 73 reported data breaches, according to the report.

Here is a breakdown of data breaches in August 2024 by state:

1. California: 6

The states with the most healthcare data breaches

2. Illinois and Minnesota: 4

3. Arkansas, Florida, New York and Ohio: 3

4. Louisiana and Washington: 2

5. Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia: 1