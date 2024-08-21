The states with the highest population to ASC ratios

While California has the most ASCs of any state, with 848 Medicare-certified facilities, West Virginia has the largest number of ASCs when compared to population size.
The number of people in the state per one ASC, per a May LinkedIn report:
1. West Virginia: 221,000
2. New York: 123,000
3. Rhode Island: 79,000
4. Utah: 71,000
5. Texas: 66,000
6. Montana: 56,000
7. Pennsylvania: 53,000
8. Delaware: 49,000
9. Florida: 47,000
10. California: 46,000
11. New Jersey: 36,000
12. Arizona: 35,000
13. Georgia: 28,000
14. Alaska: 4,000