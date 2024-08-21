ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The states with the highest population to ASC ratios

Claire Wallace -  

While California has the most ASCs of any state, with 848 Medicare-certified facilities, West Virginia has the largest number of ASCs when compared to population size. 

The number of people in the state per one ASC, per a May LinkedIn report: 

1. West Virginia: 221,000

2. New York: 123,000

3. Rhode Island: 79,000 

4. Utah: 71,000 

5. Texas: 66,000

6. Montana: 56,000

7. Pennsylvania: 53,000 

8. Delaware: 49,000

9. Florida: 47,000

10. California: 46,000

11. New Jersey: 36,000 

12. Arizona: 35,000

13. Georgia: 28,000 

14. Alaska: 4,000

