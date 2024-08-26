The states with the highest COVID-19 rates

More than half of U.S. states are experiencing a summer COVID-19 surge, with what could end up being the largest number of cases seen in the season since the virus first started circulating in 2020.
Here are 28 states experiencing "very high" COVID-19 infection rates based on wastewater detection data from the CDC, most recently updated Aug. 22:
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Minnesota
Montana
New Hampshire
New Mexico
North Carolina
Oregon
South Carolina
Tennessee
Utah
Washington
Wyoming