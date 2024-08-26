ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The states with the highest COVID-19 rates

Claire Wallace -  

More than half of U.S. states are experiencing a summer COVID-19 surge, with what could end up being the largest number of cases seen in the season since the virus first started circulating in 2020. 

Here are 28 states experiencing "very high" COVID-19 infection rates based on wastewater detection data from the CDC, most recently updated Aug. 22: 

Alabama 

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut 

Delaware

Florida 

Georgia

Idaho 

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky 

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland 

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oregon 

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Washington 

Wyoming

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast