The states with the highest COVID-19 rates

More than half of U.S. states are experiencing a summer COVID-19 surge, with what could end up being the largest number of cases seen in the season since the virus first started circulating in 2020.

Here are 28 states experiencing "very high" COVID-19 infection rates based on wastewater detection data from the CDC, most recently updated Aug. 22:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Wyoming