The states where physicians are most affected by medical malpractice

West Virginia is the state most affected by medical practice, according to a December report from Forbes Advisor

Forbes found the states most affected by medical malpractice by analyzing adverse action reports, medical malpractice reports and total medical malpractice payouts.

Here are the 10 states most affected by medical malpractice:

 

State

Adverse action reports per 100,000 residents

Medical malpractice payment reports per 100,000 residents

Medical malpractice payment per capita

1

West Virginia

128

33

$989

2

Louisiana

192

37

$512

3

Pennsylvania

73

37

$1,209

4

Kansas

153

32

$419

5

New Jersey

59

37

$1,253

6

New York

35

45

$1,991

7

Florida

77

33

$603

8

Maryland

87

24

$768

9

Massachusetts

59

22

$1,284

10

Alaska (tie)

129

17

$660

10

Connecticut (tie)

48

24

$1,088

