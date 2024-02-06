The states where physicians are most affected by medical malpractice

West Virginia is the state most affected by medical practice, according to a December report from Forbes Advisor.
Forbes found the states most affected by medical malpractice by analyzing adverse action reports, medical malpractice reports and total medical malpractice payouts.
Here are the 10 states most affected by medical malpractice:
|
State
|
Adverse action reports per 100,000 residents
|
Medical malpractice payment reports per 100,000 residents
|
Medical malpractice payment per capita
|
1
|
West Virginia
|
128
|
33
|
$989
|
2
|
Louisiana
|
192
|
37
|
$512
|
3
|
Pennsylvania
|
73
|
37
|
$1,209
|
4
|
Kansas
|
153
|
32
|
$419
|
5
|
New Jersey
|
59
|
37
|
$1,253
|
6
|
New York
|
35
|
45
|
$1,991
|
7
|
Florida
|
77
|
33
|
$603
|
8
|
Maryland
|
87
|
24
|
$768
|
9
|
Massachusetts
|
59
|
22
|
$1,284
|
10
|
Alaska (tie)
|
129
|
17
|
$660
|
10
|
Connecticut (tie)
|
48
|
24
|
$1,088