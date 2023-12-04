The specialty with the slowest pay growth in the last 10 years

Nephrologists saw the lowest annual salary increase in the last 10 years — a bump of only $49,000 — while the specialty with the highest pay jump increased by more than $300,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 and 2013.

Nephrologists earned an average of $263,000 in 2013. In 2023, that figure increased to $312,000. This was the lowest 10-year salary increase among 25 specialties; the other 24 had jumps ranging from $78,000 to $317,000.

Here are three notes on changes in nephrologist pay in the last 10 years:

1. Forty-three percent of nephrologists surveyed in 2023 indicated they feel fairly compensated, compared to 42% in 2013.

2. In 2013, the largest portion of nephrologists (21%) reported they spent between 30 and 40 hours a week seeing patients. In 2023, 48% said they are with patients 30 to 40 hours a week.

3. In 2013, 39% of nephrology specialists indicated they would choose the same specialty again, if given the chance to go back. In 2023, 72% said they would.