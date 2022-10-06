The smartest move 3 ASC leaders made in 2022

Building and relocating to a new surgery center, increasing investment in nurses, adding an EHR platform and outsourcing billing are among the smartest moves these three ASC leaders made in the last year.

Question: What is the smartest thing you've done in the last year to set your organization up for success?

Suzi Cunningham. Administrator, Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Redlands, Calif.): Adding an EHR platform and outsourcing our billing were big changes for our organization that are having a positive impact on our business. We have visibility and analytics like never before.

Curt Collins. COO, Palmetto Surgery Center (Columbia, S.C.): One of the smartest things that we did was invest in our nurses. Without nurses our facility would not be able to perform 500-plus cases a month, so we made a significant mid-year adjustment to our pay bands for them, created a longevity incentive for all staff and ensured that our physicians and dentists have the last patient in the PACU by 3:15 p.m. so that our staff can enjoy a better quality of life.

Kayla Schneeweiss-Keene, BSN, RN. Administrator, Mann Cataract Surgery Center (Houston): Help build and relocate to a new surgery center.