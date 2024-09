Registered nurses working on the West Coast earn higher hourly wages than RNs in other regions, according to Springboard's "2023 Wage Report," which compiled data between March and April 2024.

Nationwide, RN wages are up 3.71% from 2022, reaching an average of $53.95.

Here is the hourly pay for RNs in each region:

West Coast: $64.81

Northeast: $55.58

South Coast: $50.78

Midwest: $47.98