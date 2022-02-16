The power of positive word-of-mouth & CEO's 2 other keys to ASC success

ASCs, like all small businesses, can benefit from word-of-mouth recommendations.

Emily Dilley, CEO of Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kan., which has an outpatient surgical unit, joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss three ways ASCs can succeed.

Question: How can ASCs thrive in a competitive market?

Emily Dilley: [ASCs can create] strategic partnerships and relationships that emphasize a collaborative approach for both organizations and is what is best for the patient. These need to be done from organization to organization, from provider to provider and team to team, to ensure the patient's continuum of care will be seamless. Secondly, to prove the ASC is a high-value (high-quality, low-cost) option compared to traditional mediums. This will provide the ASC with a "seat" at the table to negotiate with insurance companies on why they should be an approved in-network option for patients. Lastly, identify what the ASC's niche is and run with it. What does the ASC do better than anyone else and what is that important? Use positive word-of-mouth. Even in marketing — word-of-mouth is the best avenue when it comes to healthcare and patient experiences.