The political candidates supported by the ASC Association's PAC in 2023, 2024

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's political action committee has made a total of $23,000 in campaign contributions to House and Senate candidates in the 2023 and 2024 campaign season, according to data from campaign finance tracking nonprofit Open Secrets.

Of the PAC's contributions for the election cycle, 58.70% ($13,500) of funding has gone to Democrats, while 41.30% ($9,500) has gone to Republicans.

Here are 14 candidates the ASC PAC has financially supported so far in the 2023 and 2024 donation season and the donation amount:

Senate

Katie Britt (R-Ala.): $1,000

House

Marc Veasey (D-Texas): $5,000

Cathy Rodgers (R-Wash.): $3,000

Neal Dunn (R-Fla.): $2,500

Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.): $2,500

Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.): $1,000

Vernon Buchanan (R-Fla.): $1,000

Angie Craig (D-Minn.): $1,000

Richard Neal (D-Mass.): $1,000

Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.): $1,000

Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.): $1,000

Kim Schrier (D-Wash.): $1,000

David Schweikert (R-Ariz.): $1,000

Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.): $1,000