The political candidates supported by the ASC Association's PAC in 2023, 2024

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's political action committee has made a total of $23,000 in campaign contributions to House and Senate candidates in the 2023 and 2024 campaign season, according to data from campaign finance tracking nonprofit Open Secrets.
Of the PAC's contributions for the election cycle, 58.70% ($13,500) of funding has gone to Democrats, while 41.30% ($9,500) has gone to Republicans.
Here are 14 candidates the ASC PAC has financially supported so far in the 2023 and 2024 donation season and the donation amount:
Senate
Katie Britt (R-Ala.): $1,000
House
Marc Veasey (D-Texas): $5,000
Cathy Rodgers (R-Wash.): $3,000
Neal Dunn (R-Fla.): $2,500
Morgan McGarvey (D-Ky.): $2,500
Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.): $1,000
Vernon Buchanan (R-Fla.): $1,000
Angie Craig (D-Minn.): $1,000
Richard Neal (D-Mass.): $1,000
Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.): $1,000
Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.): $1,000
Kim Schrier (D-Wash.): $1,000
David Schweikert (R-Ariz.): $1,000
Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.): $1,000