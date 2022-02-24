The No. 1 ASC in 25 states

UCLA Health's Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood in Los Angeles was ranked the top ASC in the country by Newsweek and global research firm Statista. 

Newsweek and Statista identified the best ASCs in the states with the most ASCs.

The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September. The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs. 

The top ASC in each of the 25 states included in the ranking:

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Building — Scottsdale

California

UCLA Health — Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)

Colorado

UCHealth Longs Peak Surgery Center (Longmont)

Florida

The Surgery Center at TBH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)

Georgia

Emory Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)

Illinois

Surgical Care Affiliates — Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)

Indiana

Community Health Network — Community Surgery Center South (Indianapolis)

Kansas

The University of Kansas Health System — KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center (Shawnee)

Louisiana

Ochsner Health — Outpatient Surgery Suite (Slidell)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center — White Marsh (Nottingham)

Michigan

Northwest Michigan Surgery Center (Traverse City)

Minnesota

Surgical Care Affiliates — WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth)

Mississippi

Surgery Partners — Desoto Surgery Center (Southaven)

Missouri

The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group (Columbia)

New Jersey

Saint Peter's Healthcare System — CARES Surgicenter

New York

Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City)

North Carolina

Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)

Ohio

Surgical Care Affiliates — Dublin Surgery Center

Oregon

East Portland Surgery Center

Pennsylvania

Wills Eye Surgical Network Northeast Philadelphia Surgery Center

South Carolina

Surgical Care Affiliates — The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (Columbia)

Tennessee

Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson)

Texas

Surgical Care Affiliates — Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall

Washington

Providence Medical Park (Spokane Valley)

Wisconsin

Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

