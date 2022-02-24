The No. 1 ASC in 25 states

- Small
UCLA Health's Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood in Los Angeles was ranked the top ASC in the country by Newsweek and global research firm Statista.
Newsweek and Statista identified the best ASCs in the states with the most ASCs.
The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September. The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs.
The top ASC in each of the 25 states included in the ranking:
|
Arizona
|
Mayo Clinic Building — Scottsdale
|
California
|
UCLA Health — Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)
|
Colorado
|
UCHealth Longs Peak Surgery Center (Longmont)
|
Florida
|
The Surgery Center at TBH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa)
|
Georgia
|
Emory Healthcare Ambulatory Surgery Center (Atlanta)
|
Illinois
|
Surgical Care Affiliates — Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Mokena)
|
Indiana
|
Community Health Network — Community Surgery Center South (Indianapolis)
|
Kansas
|
The University of Kansas Health System — KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center (Shawnee)
|
Louisiana
|
Ochsner Health — Outpatient Surgery Suite (Slidell)
|
Maryland
|
Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center — White Marsh (Nottingham)
|
Michigan
|
Northwest Michigan Surgery Center (Traverse City)
|
Minnesota
|
Surgical Care Affiliates — WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth)
|
Mississippi
|
Surgery Partners — Desoto Surgery Center (Southaven)
|
Missouri
|
The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group (Columbia)
|
New Jersey
|
Saint Peter's Healthcare System — CARES Surgicenter
|
New York
|
Gramercy Surgery Center (New York City)
|
North Carolina
|
Capital City Surgery Center (Raleigh)
|
Ohio
|
Surgical Care Affiliates — Dublin Surgery Center
|
Oregon
|
East Portland Surgery Center
|
Pennsylvania
|
Wills Eye Surgical Network Northeast Philadelphia Surgery Center
|
South Carolina
|
Surgical Care Affiliates — The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (Columbia)
|
Tennessee
|
Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson)
|
Texas
|
Surgical Care Affiliates — Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
|
Washington
|
Providence Medical Park (Spokane Valley)
|
Wisconsin
|
Froedtert Surgery Center (Milwaukee)