The most profitable ASCs in Philadelphia

The Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based reproductive endocrinologist group, Main Line Fertility, was the busiest and highest revenue-producing ASC in the Philadelphia area in 2023, according to a Sept. 26 report from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Main Line Fertility saw an estimated 16,104 patient visits and earned $31.7 million in revenue, according to a report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

The report contained fiscal and volume data at 292 Pennsylvania outpatient surgery centers for the fiscal year ending June 30.

Net patient revenue at ASCs in Pennsylvania increased 14.1% to $1.9 billion in fiscal 2023 from $1.67 billion in fiscal 2022.

The five largest operating profits in fiscal 2023 were reported by ASCs in Philadelphia's suburbs.

Bucks County Surgical Suites in Warrington, Pa., posted the highest operating income in the region at $7.6 million. It was followed by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Bucks County surgery center in Chalfont, Pa., at $7.3 million; Main Line Fertility at $5.8 million; CHOP's Brandywine Valley surgery center with $5.4 million; and Crozer Health's Crozer Endoscopy Center in Upland, Pa., with $4.4 million.

Of the 104 ambulatory centers in the region, 88 posted an operating profit in fiscal 2023.

Physicians Care Surgery Center in Royersford, Pa., posted the largest operating loss at $3.9 million, and shuttered in December 2023. The next largest operating loss was Ambulatory Surgery Center of Bala Cynwyd, Pa., at $2.3 million, followed by Doylestown (Pa.) Surgery Center's deficit of $1.6 million.

After Main Line Fertility, the region's second-highest outpatient center for revenue was Penn Medicine Radnor (Pa.) at $28.1 million. Main Line Health's Orthopedic Surgery Center in Bryn Mawr was next at $23.4 million.

West Chester (Pa.) Endoscopy was the second busiest at 11,983 patient visits, followed by DelVal ASC Eye Surgery Center in Wayne, Pa., with 11,429 visits. No other centers topped 10,000 visits, according to the report.