The most popular EHRs for physicians

Epic has been crowned the most popular electronic health records system for physicians in 2023, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physicians and Electronic Health Records Report," published Nov. 29.

Nearly half of physicians (44%) are now using the EHR to manage patient data, according to the report.

The most popular EHRs among physicians and the percentage of physicians using them:

1. Epic Systems: 44%

2. Cerner: 12%

3. Athenahealth: 5%

4. eClinicalWorks: 4%

5. Meditech: 4%

6. VA CPRS: 2%

7. NextGen: 2%

8. Allscripts Professional: 2%

9. Allscripts Enterprise: 1%

10. Practice Fusion: 1%