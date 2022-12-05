The majority of nurse practitioners want expanded treatment abilities

About 96 percent of nurse practitioners want expanded treatment abilities, according to data from Medscape's 2022 "Evolving Scope of Practice" report.

Only four percent of 750 practicing NP respondents said they don't want more treatment abilities.

Conversely, only about 31 percent of physicians polled said that NPs should have more treatment abilities, while 69 percent believe they should not.

As for the preferences of patients, the majority (62 percent) reported feeling more comfortable being seen by a physician than a nurse.