ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The main reasons students decide to attend medical school

Claire Wallace -  

The main reason students decide to attend medical school is to help people in need, according to a new poll from Medscape published on Aug. 31. 

The main reasons students attend medical school: 

1. Desire to help those in need: 87 percent 

2. Interest in science: 78 percent 

3. Felt the "call" toward medicine: 66 percent 

4. Prestige of a medical career: 38 percent 

5. Financial compensation: 35 percent 

6. Influence of mentor/teacher: 27 percent 

7. Having other physicians in the family: 18 percent 

8. Other: 10 percent

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast