The main reasons students decide to attend medical school

The main reason students decide to attend medical school is to help people in need, according to a new poll from Medscape published on Aug. 31.

The main reasons students attend medical school:

1. Desire to help those in need: 87 percent

2. Interest in science: 78 percent

3. Felt the "call" toward medicine: 66 percent

4. Prestige of a medical career: 38 percent

5. Financial compensation: 35 percent

6. Influence of mentor/teacher: 27 percent

7. Having other physicians in the family: 18 percent

8. Other: 10 percent