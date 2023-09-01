The main reasons students decide to attend medical school

The main reason students decide to attend medical school is to help people in need, according to a new poll from Medscape published on Aug. 31.
The main reasons students attend medical school:
1. Desire to help those in need: 87 percent
2. Interest in science: 78 percent
3. Felt the "call" toward medicine: 66 percent
4. Prestige of a medical career: 38 percent
5. Financial compensation: 35 percent
6. Influence of mentor/teacher: 27 percent
7. Having other physicians in the family: 18 percent
8. Other: 10 percent