The lowest-paid physician specialties over the last 10 years

Pediatric, endocrinology and public health specialists consistently rank as the lowest earners across physician specialties, according to Medscape compensation reports.
Here are the five lowest-paying physician specialties over the last 10 years:
2024:
1. Diabetes and endocrinology: $256,000
2. Pediatrics: $260,000
3. Infectious diseases: $261,000
4. Public health and preventive medicine: $263,000
5. Family medicine: $272,000
1. Public health and preventive medicine: $249,000
2. Pediatrics: $251,000
3. Family medicine: $255,000
4. Infectious diseases: $262,000
5. Diabetes and endocrinology: $267,000
1. Public health and preventive medicine: $243,000
2. Pediatrics: $244,000
3. Family medicine: $255,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $257,000
5. Infectious diseases: $260,000
1. Pediatrics: $221,000
2. Family medicine: $236,000
3. Public health and preventive medicine: $237,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $245,000
5. Infectious diseases: $245,000
1.Pediatrics: $232,000
2. Public health and preventive medicine: $232,000
3. Family medicine: $234,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinologist: $236,000
5. Infectious disease specialists: $246,000
1. Public health and preventive medicine: $209,000
2. Pediatrics: $225,000
3. Family medicine: $231,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $236,000
5. Infectious diseases: $239,000
2018:
1. Public health and preventive medicine: $199,000
2. Pediatrics: $212,000
3. Diabetes and endocrinology: $212,000
4. Family medicine: $219,000
5. Internal medicine $230,000
2017:
1. Pediatrics: $202,000
2. Family medicine: $209,000
3. Endocrinology: $220,000
4. Internal medicine: $225,000
5. Infectious disease: $228,000
2016:
1. Pediatrics: $204,000
2. Endocrinology: $206,000
3. Family medicine: $207,000
4. HIV/ID: $215,000
5. Allergy: $222,000
2015:
1. Pediatrics: $189,000
2. Family medicine: $195,000
3. Diabetes and endocrinology: $196,000
4. Internal medicine: $196,000
5. Rheumatology: $205,000
2014:
1. HIV/ID: $174,000
2. Family medicine: $176,000
3. Pediatrics: $181,000
4. Diabetes and endocrinology: $184,000
5. Internal medicine: $188,000