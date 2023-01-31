The Joint Commission adds 8 new patient safety goals for ASCs in 2023

The Joint Commission, which accredits health organizations that meet criteria for patient quality and safety nationwide, has added new national patient safety goals, effective Jan. 1, for ASCs looking to maintain compliance and experience standards.

Eight new patient safety goals for ASCs in 2023:

1. Use two different methods to identify each patient: for example, name and birthday.

2. Label medicines that are not labeled before procedures, like medicines in syringes, cups and basins.

3. Take extra care with patients who take blood thinners.

4. Record and pass along thorough information about what medications the patient is taking. Figure out what the patient is already taking, provide them with an updated written list of medications they are taking, and stress the importance of bringing the list with them any time they see a provider.

5. Use the hand cleaning guidelines from the CDC and WHO.

6. Make sure the correct surgery is performed on the correct patient on the correct body part.

7. Mark the place on the patient's body where the surgery is to be performed.

8. Pause before surgery to make sure no mistakes are being made.