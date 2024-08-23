The institutions battling the residency shortage

The projected shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036 is being driven by a number of factors, including residency programs that have not expanded at the same rate as the demand for healthcare services in the U.S. or the enrollment in medical school.

Here are how some institutions are taking the residency shortage into their own hands:

1. The Medical Association of the State of Alabama and the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners are accepting applications for a new physician training program. The Bridge Year Graduate Physician Program is designed to increase the number of physicians in the state by allowing medical school graduates who did not match into residency programs to train under licensed physicians. Alabama is one of 10 states with similar initiatives.

2. The University of Texas' Tyler School of Medicine and the University of Nevada's Reno School of Medicine received 900,000 and 500,000 gifts, respectively, and are both investing their philanthropy dollars into expanding their existing residency slots. The University of Nevada projects that its new pediatrics residency program, funded by the gift, will increase the number of pediatricians in the surrounding area by 17%.

3. At least 18 other universities launched new residency programs in 2024, funded by grants, partnerships with other healthcare organizations and public funds.