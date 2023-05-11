The highest- and lowest-paying cities for female physicians

Women working as physicians typically earn less than 80 percent of what their male counterparts made each year, according to Physicians Thrive's "2023 Physician Compensation Report."

Data showed that among five medical specialties with the largest pay gaps between men and women, men earned an average of $447,484 whereas women earned $377,732.

Physicians Thrive, a financial advisory group, compiled data from more than 12 sources, including Doximity, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Merritt Hawkins, for the report.

Minneapolis was found to be the highest-paying city for female physicians, with an average annual salary of $347,426. By contrast, Baltimore was found to be the lowest-paying city for female physicians, where the average salary was $262,109.

Here are the 10 cities where female physicians earn the most, along with the average annual salary:

1. Minneapolis ($347,246)

2. Sacramento, Calif. ($341,107)

3. Tampa, Fla. ($339,505)

4. Buffalo, N.Y. ($335,247)

5. Charlotte, N.C. ($331,556)

6. Dallas ($331,215)

7. San Francisco ($329,954)

8. St. Louis ($329,971)

9. Los Angeles ($328,223)

10. Hartford, Conn. ($327,996)

Here are the nine lowest-paying cities for female physicians, along with the average annual salary:

1. San Antonio ($287,268)

2. Detroit ($286,952)

3. Washington, D.C. ($286,782)

4. Richmond, Va. ($284,902)

5. Memphis, Tenn. ($278,699)

6. Birmingham, Ala. ($278,488)

7. Providence, R.I. ($276,927)

8. Louisville, Ky. ($276,509)

9. Baltimore ($262,109)