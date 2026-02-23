The footprint of foreign-trained physicians in the US workforce

By: Patsy Newitt

Most physicians in the U.S. have worked alongside colleagues who were trained abroad, according to Medscape’s Turning to Foreign-Trained Physicians Report 2026” published Feb. 20. 

While 79% of physicians attended medical school in the U.S., roughly one in five trained internationally, with modest regional variation across the South, West, Midwest and North. 

Medscape surveyed 1,037 physicians between July 2 to Aug. 30. 

Here’s a breakdown of the foreign-trained physician footprint:

How many surveyed worked with physicians schooled and/or trained abroad

  • Yes, currently: 46%
  • Yes, previously: 59%
  • No: 11%

Where physicians in the U.S. attended medical school

  • In the U.S.: 79%
  • In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 6%
  • In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%
  • In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 11%
  • Other: 3%

Where physicians attended medical school, by region

North:

  • In the U.S.: 80%
  • In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 5%
  • In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 2%
  • In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 11%
  • Other: 2%

South

  • In the U.S.: 77%
  • In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 5%
  • In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%
  • In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 13%
  • Other: 4%

Midwest

  • In the U.S: 81%
  • In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 6%
  • In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%
  • In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 9%
  • Other: 2%

West

  • In the U.S.: 81%
  • In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 7%
  • In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 2%
  • In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 8%
  • Other: 1%

Where physicians in the U.S. completed their residency

  • U.S.: 99%
  • Canada: 1%

