The footprint of foreign-trained physicians in the US workforce

Most physicians in the U.S. have worked alongside colleagues who were trained abroad, according to Medscape’s “Turning to Foreign-Trained Physicians Report 2026” published Feb. 20.
While 79% of physicians attended medical school in the U.S., roughly one in five trained internationally, with modest regional variation across the South, West, Midwest and North.
Medscape surveyed 1,037 physicians between July 2 to Aug. 30.
Here’s a breakdown of the foreign-trained physician footprint:
How many surveyed worked with physicians schooled and/or trained abroad
- Yes, currently: 46%
- Yes, previously: 59%
- No: 11%
Where physicians in the U.S. attended medical school
- In the U.S.: 79%
- In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 6%
- In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%
- In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 11%
- Other: 3%
Where physicians attended medical school, by region
North:
- In the U.S.: 80%
- In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 5%
- In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 2%
- In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 11%
- Other: 2%
South
- In the U.S.: 77%
- In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 5%
- In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%
- In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 13%
- Other: 4%
Midwest
- In the U.S: 81%
- In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 6%
- In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%
- In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 9%
- Other: 2%
West
- In the U.S.: 81%
- In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 7%
- In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 2%
- In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 8%
- Other: 1%
Where physicians in the U.S. completed their residency
- U.S.: 99%
- Canada: 1%