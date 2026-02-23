The footprint of foreign-trained physicians in the US workforce

Most physicians in the U.S. have worked alongside colleagues who were trained abroad, according to Medscape’s “Turning to Foreign-Trained Physicians Report 2026” published Feb. 20.

While 79% of physicians attended medical school in the U.S., roughly one in five trained internationally, with modest regional variation across the South, West, Midwest and North.

Medscape surveyed 1,037 physicians between July 2 to Aug. 30.

Here’s a breakdown of the foreign-trained physician footprint:

How many surveyed worked with physicians schooled and/or trained abroad

Yes, currently: 46%

Yes, previously: 59%

No: 11%

Where physicians in the U.S. attended medical school

In the U.S.: 79%

In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 6%

In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%

In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 11%

Other: 3%

Where physicians attended medical school, by region

North:

In the U.S.: 80%

In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 5%

In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 2%

In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 11%

Other: 2%

South

In the U.S.: 77%

In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 5%

In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%

In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 13%

Other: 4%

Midwest

In the U.S: 81%

In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 6%

In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 1%

In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 9%

Other: 2%

West

In the U.S.: 81%

In the Caribbean, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 7%

In the United Kingdom, Europe or Australia, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 2%

In another country, at a school that meets U.S. standards: 8%

Other: 1%

Where physicians in the U.S. completed their residency