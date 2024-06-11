The factors patients consider when choosing an ASC

Patient reviews, insurance coverage and projected out-of-pocket costs are three of the biggest aspects that patients consider when choosing between ASCs and larger hospitals, according to a June 10 report by U.S. News & World Report.

Creating a positive patient experience is a key factor for ASCs looking to attract patients. ASCs often offer less complicated scheduling, shorter wait times, faster procedures and a more personalized experience compared to their hospital counterparts.

According to CMS' Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Survey, 94.8% of patients said they would recommend ASCs to family and friends, which edges hospitals (93%).

Patients are also becoming more attracted to ASCs due to health insurance plans occasionally offering better coverage and lower out-of-pocket costs when compared to coverage at hospitals.

Patient satisfaction is the biggest component for most patients, which has led more ASCs to more heavily invest in collecting patient feedback, the report said.