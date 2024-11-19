The debt burden of America's best universities

Forbes recently released its annual list of America's top universities for 2024 to 2025, recognizing institutions based on factors including alumni salaries, student debt, graduation rates, American leaders award recipients, return on investment, retention rates and academic success.

Students graduating from one of the top 25 schools on the list join the workforce with between $4,000 and $17,000 in debt on average, according to the report.

Average debt incurred by students at the top 25 universities in America:

1. Princeton (N.J.) University: $7,559

2. Stanford (Calif.) University: $12,999

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge): $13,792

4. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.): $4,926

5. University of California, Berkeley: $7,238

6. Columbia University (New York City): $16,849

7. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): $12,499

8. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.): $9,004

9. Rice University (Houston): $10,818

10. Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.): $8,309

11. Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.): $6,973

12. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): $9,843

13. University of California, Los Angeles: $6,418

14. University of Chicago: $12,150

15. Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.): $8,872

16. Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H.): $6,404

17. Williams College (Williamstown, Mass.): $4,143

18. Brown University (Providence, R.I.): $10,059

19. Claremont (Calif.) McKenna College: $7,631

20. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): $6,351

21. University of California San Diego: $6,437

22. California Institute of Technology (Pasadena): $12,553

23. Wellesley (Mass.) College: $5,608

24. Amherst (Mass.) College: $9,293

25. Bowdoin College (Brunswick, Maine): $10,512