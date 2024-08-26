ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The 10 hardest-working states 

Patsy Newitt -  

WalletHub named North Dakota as the hardest-working state in a new analysis published by Aug. 26.

The personal finance company's ranking compares states across 10 key indicators of work, including average workweek hours, the share of workers with multiple jobs and average leisure time spent per day.

Here are the 10 hardest-working states and the five ranked last:

1. North Dakota

2. Alaska

3. Nebraska 

4. Wyoming

5. South Dakota

6. Maryland

7. Texas

8. Colorado

9. New Hampshire

10. Kansas

Bottom of list

1. West Virginia

2. New York

3. Michigan

4. New Mexico

5. Connecticut

