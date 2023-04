Here is the cost of living in the 10 highest-paying cities for physicians:

Salary information was taken from Doximity's "2023 Physician Compensation Report," tracking trends in physician pay nationwide. The minimum cost of living in each state was provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator. The cost of living is for a single adult with no children before taxes.

1. Charlotte, N.C.

Annual physician salary: $430,890

Cost of living: $36,446

2. St. Louis

Annual physician salary: $426,370

Cost of living: $33,244

3. Oklahoma City

Annual physician salary: $425,096

Cost of living: $32,981

4. San Jose, Calif.

Annual physician salary: $418,600

Cost of living: $54,498

5. Minneapolis

Annual physician salary: $411,677

Cost of living: $36,798

6. Sacramento, Calif.

Annual physician salary: $411,257

Cost of living: $39,641

7. Phoenix

Annual physician salary: $409,185

Cost of living: $38,043

8. Indianapolis

Annual physician salary: $408,199

Cost of living: $33,258

9. Salt Lake City

Annual physician salary: $408,044

Cost of living: $37,038

10. Atlanta

Annual physician salary: $407,863

Cost of living: $39,375