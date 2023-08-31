The best states to live, ranked

Massachusetts has been named the top state to live in for 2023 while New Mexico has been named the worst, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website based its rankings, released Aug. 14, on key indicators of livability, including affordability, economy, safety, quality of life and education and health. Read more on the methodology here.

All 50 states ranked, per WalletHub:

1. Massachusetts

2. New Jersey

3. New Hampshire

4. New York

5. Wyoming

6. Florida

7. Virginia

8. Idaho

9. Wisconsin

10. Minnesota

11. Iowa

12. Maine

13. Illinois

14. Pennsylvania

15. Utah

16. North Dakota

17. Vermont

18. Colorado

19. Montana

20. Kansas

21. South Dakota

22. Indiana

23. Nebraska

24. California

25. Michigan

26. Connecticut

27. Maryland

28. Washington

29. Rhode Island

30. Georgia

31. North Carolina

32. Delaware

33. Ohio

34. Missouri

35. Hawaii

36. Tennessee

37. Texas

38. Oregon

39. Arizona

40. Nevada

41. West Virginia

42. Kentucky

43. Alabama

44. South Carolina

45. Arkansas

46. Oklahoma

47. Mississippi

48. Louisiana

49. Alaska

50. New Mexico