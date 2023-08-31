ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The best states to live, ranked

Massachusetts has been named the top state to live in for 2023 while New Mexico has been named the worst, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website based its rankings, released Aug. 14, on key indicators of livability, including affordability, economy, safety, quality of life and education and health. Read more on the methodology here.

All 50 states ranked, per WalletHub: 

1. Massachusetts

2. New Jersey 

3. New Hampshire 

4. New York 

5. Wyoming 

6. Florida 

7. Virginia 

8. Idaho 

9. Wisconsin 

10. Minnesota 

11. Iowa 

12. Maine 

13. Illinois 

14. Pennsylvania

15. Utah 

16. North Dakota 

17. Vermont 

18. Colorado 

19. Montana 

20. Kansas 

21. South Dakota 

22. Indiana 

23. Nebraska 

24. California

25. Michigan 

26. Connecticut

27. Maryland 

28. Washington

29. Rhode Island 

30. Georgia 

31. North Carolina

32. Delaware 

33. Ohio 

34. Missouri 

35. Hawaii 

36. Tennessee

37. Texas 

38. Oregon 

39. Arizona 

40. Nevada 

41. West Virginia

42. Kentucky 

43. Alabama 

44. South Carolina

45. Arkansas 

46. Oklahoma 

47. Mississippi 

48. Louisiana 

49. Alaska 

50. New Mexico

