The best states to live, ranked

Massachusetts has been named the top state to live in for 2023 while New Mexico has been named the worst, according to WalletHub.
The personal finance website based its rankings, released Aug. 14, on key indicators of livability, including affordability, economy, safety, quality of life and education and health. Read more on the methodology here.
All 50 states ranked, per WalletHub:
1. Massachusetts
2. New Jersey
3. New Hampshire
4. New York
5. Wyoming
6. Florida
7. Virginia
8. Idaho
9. Wisconsin
10. Minnesota
11. Iowa
12. Maine
13. Illinois
14. Pennsylvania
15. Utah
16. North Dakota
17. Vermont
18. Colorado
19. Montana
20. Kansas
21. South Dakota
22. Indiana
23. Nebraska
24. California
25. Michigan
26. Connecticut
27. Maryland
28. Washington
29. Rhode Island
30. Georgia
31. North Carolina
32. Delaware
33. Ohio
34. Missouri
35. Hawaii
36. Tennessee
37. Texas
38. Oregon
39. Arizona
40. Nevada
41. West Virginia
42. Kentucky
43. Alabama
44. South Carolina
45. Arkansas
46. Oklahoma
47. Mississippi
48. Louisiana
49. Alaska
50. New Mexico