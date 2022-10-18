The best healthcare employer in the U.S., per Forbes

Boston Scientific was named the top U.S.-based healthcare equipment and services employer on Forbes' annual list of the world's best employers.

The Marlborough, Mass.-based company ranked 187th on the list overall.

Boston Scientific employs 41,000 people and has been in operation since 1979, with Michael Mahoney as its current CEO.

It has an annual revenue of $11.9 billion.

Boston Scientific develops, manufactures and markets medical devices through its three lines: rhythm and neuro, cardiovascular, and med-surg.

Rhythm and neuro develops implantable devices that monitor cardiac activity; cardiovascular consists of technologies to diagnose and treat artery disease; and med-surg focuses on endoscopy.